Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $482.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 118,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,247,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

