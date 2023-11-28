Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
