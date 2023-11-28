Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIFGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Sanjeev Handa purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,295,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,090 over the last three months.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

