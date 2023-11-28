Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Sanjeev Handa purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,480. Insiders have purchased 1,295,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,090 over the last three months.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

