Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 21,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $404,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,815,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,595 shares of company stock worth $751,410 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. FMR LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

