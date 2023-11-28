Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) vs. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Critical Review

Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Catena Media and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catena Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Ally has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 621.15%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Catena Media.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catena Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.16 -$19.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Catena Media and Digital Ally’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Catena Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Ally.

Profitability

This table compares Catena Media and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catena Media N/A N/A N/A Digital Ally -89.51% -102.78% -51.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Ally beats Catena Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catena Media

(Get Free Report)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators. The Sports segment publishes targeted content on sports teams, individuals, and fixtures that informs sports, fantasy sports, and esports betting fans and helps to choose the right offers from online operators. The company also owns and develops websites and media platforms, which attract visitors through traffic and paid marketing. Catena Media plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Gzira, Malta.

About Digital Ally

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

