Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday.

Celebrus Technologies Price Performance

Celebrus Technologies Dividend Announcement

Celebrus Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

