Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.3 %
Cellnex Telecom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
About Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
