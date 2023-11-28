Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 17,955 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.77% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $7,403,000.

YMAR stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

