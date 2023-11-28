Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

