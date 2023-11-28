Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NRG opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.