Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,082 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

