Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 132.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of GTIP opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

