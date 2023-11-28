Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 275,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

