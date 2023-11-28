Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SIVR stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

