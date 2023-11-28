Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

