Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 25,301 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $430.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

