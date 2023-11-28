Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

