Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 287.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Hubbell by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,455,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

