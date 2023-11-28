Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.4007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.