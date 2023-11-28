Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

