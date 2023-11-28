Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

