Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

