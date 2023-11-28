Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 214 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

