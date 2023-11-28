Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

BATS:BNOV opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

