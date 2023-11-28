Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 33 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Trading Down 0.4 %

WSO opened at $393.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.93.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

