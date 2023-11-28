Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 198,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter.

GEMD stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

