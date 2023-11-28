Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,182 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.52% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 282.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 416,860 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XMPT opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.