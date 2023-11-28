Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,982 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 82,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

