Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $608,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

