Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FSTA opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

