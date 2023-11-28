Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 594 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $59.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

