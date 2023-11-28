Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,791 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Atkore by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Atkore Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

