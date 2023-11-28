Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

