Cetera Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,854,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $45,463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 453,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE NVT opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

