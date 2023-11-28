Cetera Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

