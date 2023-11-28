Cetera Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter.

RWO opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

