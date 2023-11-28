Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.