Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 276.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BOCOM International cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Hello Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

