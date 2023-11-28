Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

