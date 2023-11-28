Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 506,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

