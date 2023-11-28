Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,919 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $37,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,554,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 112,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 62,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $148.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

