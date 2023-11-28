Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

