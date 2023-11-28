Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of National Health Investors worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

NHI opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at $769,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.