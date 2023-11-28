Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Antero Midstream worth $37,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 115,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

