Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Avista worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Avista Stock Down 1.0 %

AVA stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

