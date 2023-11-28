Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,055 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Southwest Gas worth $36,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SWX opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $73.40.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,033,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at $683,033,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.