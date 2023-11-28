Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Plexus worth $36,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 2.1% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $664,540. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.