Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Wintrust Financial worth $37,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

