Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Armstrong World Industries worth $38,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.