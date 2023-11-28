Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of UGI worth $37,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

