Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.18 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Cohen & Steers worth $37,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

